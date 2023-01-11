Sentencing of two men for manslaughter of homeless man 'will not sit easy with many’

Mid Ulster DUP MLA Keith Buchanan has said knowing the two men who launched a brutal attack on a homeless man in Maghera will be out on our streets within three or four years "will not sit easy with many.”

Piotr Krowka, who was aged 37 and originally from Poland, was attacked in the town on the night of Saturday March 31 2018.

His body was discovered days later, on April 3, inside a derelict property in the Glen Road area of the town.

At Belfast Crown Court on Monday two men were sentenced for manslaughter.

Piotr Krowka.

Adrian Kozak, aged 22, received a sentence of eight years. Four years of his sentence will be served in custody and four years on licence.

Caolan Johnston, aged 21, was sentenced to six years: three years to be served in custody and three years on licence.

In a statement, Mr Buchanan said: “These young men tried to take the law into their own hands and act as judge, jury and executioner. Mr Krowka is now dead in brutal circumstances. If there were allegations about Mr Krowka then the police should have been asked to investigate those rather than some kangaroo court in a derelict house.

"When a life is taken, victims deserve justice and expect a sentence to fit the crime. The idea that these men who launched a brutal attack could be on our streets within three or four years will not sit easy with many.”

In a statement following the sentencing PSNI Detective Inspector Davis said: “It was an unprovoked and violent attack, carried out by Adrian Kozak and Caolon Johnston, which resulted in the death of Piotr Krowka. The results of the post mortem confirmed blunt force injuries to Piotr’s head, and other injuries to his body.

“Piotr was a vulnerable, homeless man – an innocent man who posed no threat or danger whatsoever.

“This was a sad and senseless loss of a life, and my thoughts – and that of the investigation team – are very much with the Krowka family.

“Kozak and Johnston had been out for the evening, socialising with a group of friends, before the attack took place."