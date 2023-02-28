Register
SF pledge support to family of Tyrone man shot trying to escape Long Kesh

Sinn Féin MLA Linda Dillon has said the party will continue to support the family of Tyrone man Hugh Gerard Coney in their campaign for truth and justice.

By Stanley Campbell
1 hour ago
Updated 28th Feb 2023, 12:22pm

Twenty-four-year-old Mr Coney from Clonoe, near Coalisland, was shot in the back by a British soldier as he and other internees tried to escape from Long Kesh internment camp in November 1974.

Linda Dillon said she supported the family of Mr Conery on the opening day of a new inquest into his killing on Monday.

The Mid Ulster representative continued: “Gerard’s brother and sister were in court today and his sister read an emotional statement about Gerard.

Linda Dillon MLA.
“The Coney family has been campaigning for almost 50 years for an inquest to establish the truth of what happened to Gerard.

“The family of Gerard Coney, like all relatives bereaved by the conflict, are entitled to truth and justice. Sinn Féin will continue to support them.”

