SF say removal of bi-lingual signpost in Tobermore was ‘wanton destruction’

Mid Ulster Sinn Féin councillor Ian Milne has said the removal of a bi-lingual signpost in Tobermore is an act of wanton destruction which should be condemned by all political parties.

"It is clearly a hate crime and an attack on the ratepayers of the district and I would call on all political parties to call it out and condemn this act of vandalism.

“The Irish language belongs to everyone, it’s not the preserve of any one section of our community.

The bi-lingual signpost before it was removed.

"The erection of bi-lingual place name signage is an important element of protecting and promoting what has been a very important part of our shared history and culture.”

Local DUP councillor Anne Forde has urged Mid Ulster Council to not erect bilingual language signs in predominantly unionist towns and villages.

The signpost – in both English and Irish – was installed in the Mill Park area of Tobermore late last week. It was quickly replaced by two Union flags in its place.

Councillor Forde said she believes the move was a waste of ratepayers' money and that she was unaware the installation was taking place.

The signposted was replaced by two small Union flags.

“I received a few phone calls from residents who weren't consulted about it and the council should have known it wouldn't have gone down well in a unionist area,” she said.

“Tobermore is a predominantly unionist village and the sign is against their British identity.”

