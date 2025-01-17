Shadow justice secretary accuses Labour of 'risking millions' over Troubles law change

Conservative shadow justice secretary Robert Jenrick MP. Photo: Ben Lowry.

​The shadow justice secretary has accused the government of setting a dangerous precedent over its intention to scrap laws aimed at stopping Gerry Adams and others interned without trial from receiving compensation from the taxpayer.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Robert Jenrick says that before the Prime Minister “pays out”, he should “explain to the families of those murdered by the IRA why their killers – and those who sympathised with them – should deserve more than they ever got”.

The Conservative politician was writing in the Daily Telegraph in response to Sir Keir Starmer’s comments that he is looking at “every conceivable way” to stop former Troubles internees – such as the former Sinn Fein leader – from seeking compensation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the government has relied on a 2023 High Court ruling which said that provisions in the Legacy Act – which it now intends to remove – were a breach of the human rights of Mr Adams and others. The court ruled that Parliament did not have “compelling grounds” for the legislation.

Mr Jenrick wrote: “Between 1969 and 2005 the IRA killed at least 1,700 men, women, and children, one thousand of whom served our country in uniform. Each of them left behind families with shattered lives and broken hearts. Never again would they see their loved ones.

“The thought that a single one of the terrorists detained for complicity in those deaths would receive a penny of British taxpayer money is an affront to each and every one of them.

“Yet, that is what this morally-blind government appears intent on doing”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The article continued: “The consequences won’t stop with Gerry Adams. By reopening the door to compensation claims from hundreds of individuals detained for suspected involvement in terrorism, this Government risks setting a dangerous precedent. These payouts could potentially run into millions of pounds – an appalling misuse of public funds”.

Meanwhile, a Labour frontbencher has defended “abruptly” dropping the appeal against the 2023 High Court ruling – which came after a Supreme Court judgment in 2020 paved the way for payouts.

Lord Caine, who was a Northern Ireland Office minister during the passage of the Legacy Act, asked the Government why it dropped the appeal against the Belfast court’s ruling that the legislation breached the European Convention on Human Rights.

Speaking on Thursday he said: “Yesterday, the Prime Minister promised that the Government would stop Gerry Adams from receiving any compensation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Why then, did the Government in July so abruptly drop the appeal against the High Court judgment on the amendments I made to the Legacy Bill to achieve just that and which Labour supported at the time?”

Baroness Anderson of Stoke-on-Trent responded: “The objective was right, which is why my party in Opposition supported you.

“The method has been found to be unlawful and now we are looking at every option to engage.”

She noted the comments of the High Court, which she said “suggested we would have failed in our appeal”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Labour Party promised to repeal and replace the Legacy Act in its manifesto during the general election last year, and this pledge was also in the King’s Speech in July.

Lady Anderson told the House of Lords on Thursday that the Act was “unfit”, because it gave immunity to terrorists, was not supported by victims’ groups or any of the parties in Northern Ireland.

She added that the Government is working on a remedial order and replacement legislation.

On Wednesday, the Attorney General Lord Richard Hermer KC, who previously represented Mr Adams as a lawyer, came under fire when questioned by MPs for refusing to confirm whether he had advised the Government on repealing the laws.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lord Hermer told the Commons Justice Committee that convention for law officers under the ministerial code “precludes” him from saying whether he had been asked to advise on any matters or detail any advice given.

Pressed by Conservative committee member Sir Ashley Fox in a lengthy exchange on Wednesday morning, he also said he could not “recall” if he acted for Mr Adams on “any form of conditional fee agreement”, adding: “Even if I could recall, I’m not sure I would feel inclined to answer a question as to the basis on which I was paid by any given client.

“I did represent Gerry Adams on something unconnected to the Legacy.

“As it happens, as a reflection of our legal system, at the same time I was representing the family of a young British soldier murdered by the IRA in the 1970s”.