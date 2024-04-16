Sian Mulholland MLA calls for immediate action to combat rising child poverty rates in North Antrim

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With statistics revealing a stark reality, Ms Mulholland called upon the Minister for Communities to prioritise the well-being of vulnerable children and families.

Emphasising the devastating impact of poverty on children, particularly those growing up in households experiencing economic hardship, Ms Mulholland has stressed the need for immediate intervention to reverse this concerning trend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The statistics are staggering and cannot be ignored. We cannot turn a blind eye to the fact that over 100,000 children in Northern Ireland are living in poverty. With figures showing over 6,000 children in Mid and East Antrim and 7,500 in Causeway Coast and Glens are living in poverty shows just how prevalent the experience of poverty is amongst our communities.

Sian Mullholland MLA.

"Behind each statistic lies a child whose potential is stifled by the chains of poverty. We must address poverty holistically, considering the multifaceted factors that contribute to it. By adopting a broader anti-poverty strategy, we can provide support to entire families and break the cycle of poverty more effectively."

Drawing attention to the inadequacy of current measures, Ms Mulholland called for a comprehensive, cross-departmental approach to tackling poverty. Recognising the interconnected nature of poverty, she emphasised the importance of addressing issues such as unemployment, housing affordability, healthcare access, and education – all particularly acute issues when also viewed with a rural lens of reference.

Furthermore, she highlighted the imminent threat posed by the Benefit Cap Mitigations Cliff Edge, calling for immediate action to avert its impact on vulnerable families.