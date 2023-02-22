Sinn Féin have announced a number of the candidates for the Causeway Coast and Glens council elections in May.

In the Glens District Electoral Area (DEA) covering the Glens, Ballycastle up to Loughgiel sitting Councillors Cara McShane and Oliver McMullan will be joined by Mairghéad Watson from Loughgiel.

In the Ballmyoney DEA covering Raharkin, Dunloy and Ballymoney town sitting councillors Ciarán McQuillan and Leanne Peacock will contest the election.

New candidate for the Loughghiel and Armoy area Mairghéad Watson said: "It is a privilege and honour to have been selected to be a Sinn Féin candidate. I am really looking forward to providing a local voice for the ratepayers of Loughgiel, Armoy and beyond.

Council Candidates Mairghéad Watson, Cara McShane, Oliver McMullan with Philip McGuigan MLA and John Finucane MP

"We deserve the same quality of service and resources as everywhere else within the Council area. That is the message I will be asking local people to support between now and the elections in May," she said.

