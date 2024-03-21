Sinn Féin councillor Clare McConville-Walker expresses concern at Maghery landfill site plans

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Portadown councillor said: “Sinn Féin are opposed to this planning application and have lodged objections at council meetings in order to protect the lough.

“I have also met with concerned residents and groups in the Maghery area to hear their views about the impact this will have on the already disastrous environmental situation Lough Neagh is currently facing.

“People are rightly frightened that such an integral and treasured part of the community’s history and culture is under threat and is facing a catastrophe that could take decades to rectify, if at all possible.