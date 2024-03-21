Sinn Féin councillor Clare McConville-Walker expresses concern at Maghery landfill site plans
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Portadown councillor said: “Sinn Féin are opposed to this planning application and have lodged objections at council meetings in order to protect the lough.
“I have also met with concerned residents and groups in the Maghery area to hear their views about the impact this will have on the already disastrous environmental situation Lough Neagh is currently facing.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“People are rightly frightened that such an integral and treasured part of the community’s history and culture is under threat and is facing a catastrophe that could take decades to rectify, if at all possible.
“I have written to the minister to encourage him to use whatever powers he may have to consider this case and to have this project halted if it was in his gift to do so.”