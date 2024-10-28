​Sinn Fein dodge question on McMonagle job but insist 'all Assembly rules are properly followed'

Sinn Fein has dodged a question about how many days Michael McMonagle worked in Michelle O’Neill’s constituency office, but insists that it follows all Assembly rules properly.

Last week, the First Minister refused to answer a question on the matter from North Antrim MLA Timothy Gaston during a combative performance at Stormont’s Executive Office (TEO) committee.

The News Letter asked Sinn Fein on Monday, in light of the First Minister’s pledge to be “open and transparent” how many days per week Michael McMonagle worked in Ms O'Neill's constituency office, if any.

We also asked if Ms O’Neill is confident that all Assembly rules were followed and whether Michael McMonagle was declared as an associated person – a question this newspaper first asked weeks ago.

TUV MLA Timothy Gaston has asked the Assembly to answer the questions the first minister didn't in committee.

A Sinn Fein spokesperson responded: “All assembly rules and procedures in relation to the employment and payment of staff are properly followed”.

The assembly is currently probing whether assembly rules have been followed in relation to salaries and expenses, following revelations in the News Letter about Mr McMonagle’s employment arrangements. He was convicted of a series of child sex crimes last month.

It subsequently emerged that, before the police investigation began, he had been paid to work in Michelle O’Neill’s constituency office. At the same time, he was being paid by a Sinn Fein MP and the party centrally.

Neither Sinn Fein nor the First Minister have volunteered any further information on the matter.

TUV MLA Timothy Gaston said yesterday: “Once Stormont returns after the break, I will be asking if each and every one of the questions which Ms O’Neill dodged at the committee meeting will be explored by the commission”.

He also urged the Assembly Commission – which administers Stormont salaries and expenses – to examine the questions he put to Ms O’Neill at last Wednesday’s meeting. The North Antrim MLA also claimed there are some in the Stormont system “who bend over backwards to ensure that republicans don’t have to answer the difficult questions”.