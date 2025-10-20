Sinn Fein economy minister's stance on defence industries risks future investment and 'could cost thousands of jobs' - UUP

Economy minister Caoimhe Archibald has been accused of damaging international confidence in the NI economy over her stance on Israel. Photo : Liam McBurney/PA Wire

​Stormont’s economy minister is risking thousands of jobs in the local defence sector and deterring future investment via her instruction to officials banning support for businesses linked to the industry, an MLA has warned.

​Caoimhe Archibald says Invest NI – which falls under her department – must “eliminate any risk” that public money is used to “support the manufacture of arms or components that are used for genocide”.

The minister says her policy sends a message “that we will have no part in supporting Israel’s genocide” in Gaza.

UUP MLA Steve Aiken says her actions have “personally damaged international confidence in the Northern Ireland economy and her position will act as a deterrent to future trade costing thousands of jobs”.

On Thursday, Ms Archibald said that her department is “developing a new Ethical Investment Framework, based on the United Nations Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights”.

The minister said she expects companies seeking grant support to “confirm that they are not manufacturing arms or components for countries committing genocide” and said the department won’t “engage in the British government's trade talks with Israel”.

Her policy is in direct contradiction of the UK government’s approach to the defence sector. On Monday, the Ministry of Defence said Northern Ireland workers “are benefiting from significant defence investment that is backing high-quality careers and driving innovation”.

The ministry said the province has received £271 million in defence spending in the last year alone, “directly supporting 900 industry jobs across cutting-edge sectors”.

Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Matthew Patrick MP, said the government’s continued investment in Northern Ireland’s defence sector “is a clear demonstration of our commitment to strengthening national security while supporting prosperity in Northern Ireland”.

Steve Aiken told the News Letter that the defence sector is a vital part of NI’s manufacturing industry.

“It supports thousands of jobs, substantially contributes to research and development, improves skills, and adds considerably to both our nations and NATO’s defence. It also acts as a bastion against both Russia and non-state actors on our island, by virtue of Northern Ireland being an integral part of the United Kingdom.

“Northern Ireland also provides close to 5% of the full-time and reserve forces of our nation. We should be proud of the thousands who serve in the Royal Navy, Royal Marines, Army, and Royal Air Force, and of the many thousands who have served from our province.

“The highly dubious legality of the Minister’s statement runs contrary to the devolved powers of the Northern Ireland Executive and those retained powers of our nation. The Minister has no voice whatsoever in matters of defence, foreign policy, or international trade.

“No company should be forced out of business by Sinn Féin’s politicking in the lead-up to the Irish Presidential election. Instead, they should recognise our skill base, our long history of defence manufacturing, and our proven ability to deliver for the defence of Europe and beyond.

“Sinn Féin, despite their support for Venezuela, Cuba, Iran, and Russia, have been stunningly silent on the use of Irish air and sea space by the United States. One might think that their Maduro-style socialist model backed by Putin and the Ayatollahs, would not sit well with their rapidly diminishing body of American supporters if they were too loudly criticising US use of Irish facilities.

“Sinn Féin’s anti-Americanism is clear, except, of course, when Americans are actually present. Their perverse hostility toward the United States is particularly bizarre given that a large proportion of Ireland’s GDP comes from just ten US mega companies. With the President of the United States urging the reshoring of profits and jobs back to America, Sinn Féin’s continued flagellation of the USA suggests they wish to fast track Ireland back 100 years to De Valera’s era of rural poverty.

“US companies should be encouraged to invest in Northern Ireland precisely because we are part of the United Kingdom. Companies such as Bank of America should be warmly welcomed by all, including Sinn Féin and, not least, by the Economy Minister.”

Responding to a question from DUP MLA Stephen Dunne on her defence sector policy, the minister defended her position. She told MLAs on Monday that the move sends a message “that we will have no part in supporting Israel’s genocide in Gaza”.

Ms Archibald said she had made clear her “expectation is that public funding isn’t going towards supporting that”.

She said that “in terms of the wider economy” she works “every day to support the betterment of our economy”.