Sinn Féin MLA John O'Dowd has described reports that energy giants are set to pocket an eye-watering £160 billion in profits as 'shameful'.

The MLA said: “Reports that energy companies are set to record eye-watering profits of £160 billion is shameful and a kick in the teeth for workers and families who cannot afford to put the heat on because of sky high prices.

Sinn Fein Upper Bann MLA John O'Dowd ©Matt Mackey / Presseye.com

“The £600 energy payment is a huge help to people in Upper Bann who are struggling, but on an almost daily basis I am dealing with constituents who are struggling with the cost of living crisis. More needs to be done to end the rip-off prices that are forcing people into hardship in the first place.