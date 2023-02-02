Register
Sinn Féin MLA John O'Dowd slams energy giants' 'shameful', 'eye-watering profits

Sinn Féin MLA John O'Dowd has described reports that energy giants are set to pocket an eye-watering £160 billion in profits as 'shameful'.

By Carmel Robinson
2 minutes ago
Updated 2nd Feb 2023, 8:18am

The MLA said: “Reports that energy companies are set to record eye-watering profits of £160 billion is shameful and a kick in the teeth for workers and families who cannot afford to put the heat on because of sky high prices.

-

Sinn Fein Upper Bann MLA John O'Dowd ©Matt Mackey / Presseye.com

-

“The £600 energy payment is a huge help to people in Upper Bann who are struggling, but on an almost daily basis I am dealing with constituents who are struggling with the cost of living crisis. More needs to be done to end the rip-off prices that are forcing people into hardship in the first place.

“The British Government should place another windfall tax on these companies to slash these obscene profits and redirect the money into the pockets of ordinary workers and families to cut their bills now, rather than boosting the fortunes of wealthy shareholders.”

John O'DowdSinn Fein