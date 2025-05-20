Sinn Fein wants ‘Brits out but everyone else in’ - Jonathan Buckley goads republicans over immigration
Jonathan Buckley was speaking in an Assembly debate on the “unsustainable pressures” caused by illegal immigration into the United Kingdom.
The Upper Bann MLA said his motion was “not about scapegoating” immigrants, but “sensible, sustainable government” and representing communities which aren’t being listened to on the matter.
However Sinn Fein MLA Deirdre Hargey said her party wants to see an immigration system that “works well” – arguing for a system “where the rules are applied and where fairness is paramount – and where people in communities are treated with dignity and respect”.
Mr Buckley raised issues facing members of the public having difficulty accessing GP services or social housing – and said politicians should not pretend that uncontrolled immigration wasn’t having an impact on public services.
He said those who had come to the country legally to work “watch on in horror as hordes of young men descend on Britain’s shores in rubber boats and into the open arms of a state benefit system paid for on the back of their hard work”.
The Ulster Unionist Party and TUV backed the motion. UUP deputy leader Robbie Butler said that the impact on local services is “very real” – noting that hadn’t been refuted by other parties.
“There are those who will quickly dismiss any discussion on immigration, either as intolerant or extreme. But that will not be something that this party will be accused of”, he said.
“Censoring debate helps no-one and ignores the very real and genuine concerns that people have”, the Lagan Valley MLA added.
Alliance MLA Paula Bradshaw said that Northern Ireland’s population is predicted to start to decline by 2033, suggesting that immigration was necessary to counter that.
Opposition leader Matthew O’Toole said the DUP “is very keen on blaming others for problems that they themselves don’t want to solve”.
The motion was carried by 43 votes to 27.