Sir Jeffrey Donaldson: There is no final deal - and Friday's DUP meeting was not a 'make or break' decision

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has been speaking to journalists in Belfast.

Speaking publicly for the first time since party officers failed to reach a decision on a return to Stormont on Friday, the DUP leader said he wants to see the Executive and Assembly restored.

Sir Jeffrey said: ​“To date no agreement has been reached in our negotiations with the Government and there remains a number of important issues that have to be finalised if we are to see a restored Assembly and executive.“To be clear, we want to see the re-establishment of the executive and Assembly and we’re working towards that objective.“The DUP wants to secure an agreement that provides the basis for the institutions to function with stability and in a way that is meaningful for everybody in Northern Ireland.The DUP boss added: “Factually, we have made further progress on many of these issues since Christmas and have worked constructively with the Secretary of State and his team on the issues which include matters relating to the Windsor Framework and those elements where we need to see significant improvements.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He denied that Friday’s meeting was a “make or break” moment – and said that he will meet the government again this week to address remaining concerns over the Windsor Framework.He said: “We will not be giving a detailed and running commentary on our internal meetings and structures except to make clear that we are not negotiating with ourselves, as some have reported, we continue to negotiate with the Government.“On Friday I provided our party officers with a detailed update on the contacts and discussions we have had with the Government and we are of the view that given the progress that has been further secured, that we will endeavour to close the remaining gaps between us.“Together with some colleagues we will be meeting again early this week with the Government, engaging with the secretary of state and his team to discuss the state of play and ensure the remaining issues can be satisfactorily finalised, recognising the progress which has been made since Christmas.”“I am very clear that we have made significant progress, but there are a number of outstanding issues that need to be finalised and this week my focus, along with my colleagues, will be on securing that progress so that we reach the moment where we can make a decision.“But we are not there yet.”Sir Jeffrey was asked if he had been spooked by media coverage of his party meeting on Friday and speculation that it was a “make or break” moment.