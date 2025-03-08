Staffing and financial crisis facing PSNI can be traced back to 'successive Alliance ministers' - Doug Beattie

Ulster Unionist Party MLA Doug Beattie has laid the blame for the crisis facing policing at the door of the Alliance Party.

​The financial and staffing crisis facing the PSNI can be traced back a number of years – with responsibility falling on the shoulders of successive Alliance justice ministers, Doug Beattie has said.

​The former Ulster Unionist leader was responding to criticism of Stormont’s Programme for Government from the PSNI Chief Constable. Jon Boutcher branded the Executive plan a missed opportunity and expressed concern it was going to take a “catastrophic event” to wake people up to the reality of historically low officer numbers in Northern Ireland.

The document didn’t set a specific target for officer numbers, but said the Executive was “actively seeking to achieve a sufficient number of police officers in line with New Decade New Approach commitments”.

Mr Beattie told the News Letter the decline “is systemic” – arguing that previous Alliance ministers “have simply not fought hard enough to secure funding and they have not been direct enough in pointing out the dangers of an under resourced and understaffed police service”.

He added: “The Programme for Government outlines yet again these failings. Yes the Justice Minister has repeatedly said her department is underfunded, and she is absolutely right, but she hasn’t prioritised the police in her calls for extra funding.

“What the Chief Constable has done, yet again, is highlight in stark terms the dangers facing society if police resource and numbers don’t increase rapidly. He has done so, to the embarrassment of the Minister, as he had no other choice. Nobody else is doing it and he is not prepared to sit back and wait on politicians fighting tooth and nail for the police.

“The Minister simply cannot see that her repeated slippery answers to questions around the police service, highlighting the tripartite arrangements, have not helped deal with the problems. The Minister needs to step out of that bubble regardless if it is protocol or not and highlight the difficulties the police face going forward. To argue that any questions regarding the police is an ‘operational matter’ creating a bland, impotent understanding of the real issues faced by the Chief Constable and the force he commands”.