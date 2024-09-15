'Stark' contrast between lack of focus on IRA murders of judges and attention given to Finucane killing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A victims campaigner has said the fight for truth and justice from the families of two murdered judges for their loved ones varies starkly with the public inquiry granted into Pat Finucane’s murder.

Kenny Donaldson was speaking after the daughters of judge Rory Conaghan – who was murdered 50 years ago – said they are continuing to seek justice for their father’s death.

He was murdered at home in 1974, on the same day magistrate Martin McBurney was also murdered by the Provisionals, who accused the legal professionals of working for the British “war machine”.

Mr Donaldson said: “These families have not experienced concern, focus or resources from international, national nor local governments. In light of the decision in this last week where a public inquiry has been ordered into the murder of Pat Finucane (a legal practitioner) it is stark that the McBurney and Conaghan families, whose loved ones were also legal practitioners, have had such varying experiences.

“All three families share the same characteristic; terrorists murdered their loved one in front of them to maximise the hurt and damage inflicted.”

The government last week granted an independent public inquiry into the 1989 killing of Pat Finucane. He was murdered at home in front of his family by the UDA.

Despite a number of inquiries into the case already, it will now be subject to a fresh probe under the 2005 inquiries act.

The decision has been slammed by unionist leaders who have pointed out that other families only have access to existing processes.