Steve Aiken contradicts First Minister's 'militarised budget' claim - saying Putin 'won't lose sleep' over Chancellor's defence spending
Steve Aiken says cuts to overseas aid to pay for defence, revealed in the Chancellor’s spring statement, only equates to two more frigates or 70 tanks.
The First Minister had claimed that the government is “choosing weapons of war over people and public services” – claiming Rachel Reeves had “made the wrong choices” and was “focusing on a militarised budget”.
Michelle O’Neill had previously objected to a £1.6bn investment on the Thales missile factory in Belfast – after the government announced in March that it would is supply 5,000 air defence missiles to Ukraine.
However, Mr Aiken believes that the government has not gone far enough on defence spending given the current global situation.
“The much-vaunted cut in overseas aid to pay for defence has only yielded up a rise of an extra £2.2bn – which equates to just two more frigates or 70 tanks – though the money appears to be being invested in lasers and drones. Growth that is unlikely to cause Putin to lose any sleep, or to placate President Trump”, he said.
The South Antrim MLA said that the Treasury’s “forward accounting chicanery” had given headroom of £10bn – but in the context of a £1.2 trillion UK budget, “it’s not a lot”.
He said that despite the Chancellor’s attempts to restore some confidence in her ability to manage the economy, it is unlikely that is what she has achieved.
“Disappointingly for her, the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) cut the growth rate by half – a growth cut that her own policies have created. While much of the detail is still to be reported on, there are cuts to welfare, though probably not as drastic as some forecast.
“The Chancellor is seeking to streamline the civil service, though the monies she is trying to save are unlikely to be realised with what she has proposed”, Mr Aiken added.
He said officials in the Northern Ireland Department of Finance “will be pouring over the Treasuries notes”.
“While there will be changes on central funding on PIP [Personal Independence Payment] and other welfare payments, it may not be as severe as first expected.
“But what is clear, is that expectations of a further uplift from Westminster after the comprehensive spending round (CSR) and in the budget later this year, is highly unlikely.
“As the global situation becomes more uncertain, more monies will have to be found for our defence and security, and unless the Chancellor changes her rules, as has already occurred in Germany, further austerity is round the corner.
“However, the biggest question is, for a government determined to grow our economy in this much changed world, was this enough – the answer, we’re afraid, is a definite no”, Mr Aiken said.
Reacting to the budget on Wednesday, Michelle O’Neill said: “It is astonishing at a time when public services are on their knees; when we have endured 14 years of austerity and cuts; when small business might go to the wall; when winter fuel payments have been cut; when farmers are worried about inheritance tax; money that should be invested in public services is being diverted into weapons of war.
“The British government has made clear that it has no regard for ordinary workers and families or for public services here.
“It has made the wrong choices, focusing on a militarised budget and increasing weapons of war.
“We need to invest in public services, protect those in need, and improve daily life for workers, families and communities.”
DUP MP Sammy Wilson backed the government’s increase in defence spending – but warned that it didn’t have a proper plan to improve the UK’s security.
He said: “The DUP has long advocated for greater investment in defence, given the significant threats facing both the UK and the wider world.
“While this commitment is welcome, what remains lacking is a comprehensive plan to strengthen our defence capabilities.
“Given the current global instability, the Government must make this a top priority.”
