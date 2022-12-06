Mid and East Antrim Council is supporting an initiative for people who would like to gain employment in the health and social care sector.

The Employment Academy, in partnership with People 1st, is open to anyone living in the borough currently out of work or working less than 16 hours a week.

Preference will be given to those who are economically inactive or long-term unemployed.

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Noel Williams, said: “The Health and Social Care Academy offers an exciting opportunity for training and support with access to live vacancies. “Participants will benefit from a chance to improve employability with guaranteed interviews with local employers. It will also provide an introduction to the sector and an insight into the range of job roles available as well as access to a range of personal development and training including interview skills, effective communication and teamwork.”

Academy participants will benefit from a chance to improve employability

