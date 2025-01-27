Storm Eowyn aftermath: Fire at MLA's property as 'fallen electricity cables set light to trees'

Damage caused in Enniskillen by Storm Eowyn. Photo: Roy Crawford / UUP

​A fire has broken out at the home of Ulster Unionist Diana Armstrong after electricity cables – felled during Storm Eowyn – sparked during a power surge set trees on fire.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA says the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and NI Electricity are in attendance at the incident.

Her daughter and her baby were in the property at the time, and had to leave.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mrs Armstrong says there was “a smallish fire amongst fallen trees, but there was a real hazard if it had not been detected” by someone being home at the time.

The deputy First Minister today warned about the risks of fallen electricity cables.

Emma Little-Pengelly told the Assembly: “NIE have been very clear about messaging about this over the course of the weekend, if there are cables, that includes if cables are on a a tree or elsewhere, do not touch that, call the authorities. They will come out.”

Speaking to the News Letter on Monday afternoon, Diana Armstrong also said: “Today I remained in my Enniskillen office to deal with calls from constituents struggling with connectivity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Many rural properties in Fermanagh & South Tyrone are down rural roads and broken lines present a real danger once the power reconnection surge is attempted.

“In addition to power outages, other areas are experiencing lack of water. Thanks to NI Water for responding to my request to bring supplies to local leisure centres and community halls in Irvinestown, Garrison & Fivemiletown”.

She encouraged the public to check in on neighbours “if you can during this challenging time and thanks to all the services for their ongoing work”.

Derek Hynes, Managing Director for NIE Networks, said at the weekend that the organisation was receiving reports of members of the public coming into contact with electricity equipment in their bid to help restoration efforts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He warned this included cutting trees without realising that there are live power lines in contact with the trees and reports of people rolling up lines. “There is a serious risk of harm to the public” he added.