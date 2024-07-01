Stormont criticised for £300m pre-election spending announcement - something the Scottish civil service stopped

First Minister Michelle O'Neill, Finance Minister Dr. Caoimhe Archibald and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly arrive for a press conference in the Great Hall of Parliament Buildings at Stormont, detailing a budget from Stormont ministers who have agreed the distribution of £300 million to Executive departments as part of the in-year June monitoring round exercise. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

The Opposition has attacked the Executive parties for announcing around £300m of spending just days before the general election, saying the announcement is ‘shameless and shocking’.

Matthew O’Toole from the SDLP said the Finance Minister’s claim that publishing a monitoring round was routine business was completely discredited by the fact that her own oral statement acknowledged that the funding allocations were made “at risk”, given the Treasury might not agree to the amounts allocated.

Stormont’s position is out of kilter with what happened across the water in Edinburgh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The civil service in Scotland wrote to the First Minister when the election was announced – advising against the planned publication of the Medium-Term Financial Strategy (MTFS) – the equivalent of the June monitoring round, from which the Stormont funds were released.

The Permanent Secretary to the Scottish Government said “Publication on a revised timeline will allow the Scottish Government to respond to new fiscal positions from an incoming UK Government. These could be material to the MTFS”.

Mr O’Toole has written to the Head of the Civil Service to find out what advice was offered around civil service impartiality. During the pre-election period there is strict guidance about what civil servants can do.

Matthew O’Toole said “Today’s action by the Finance Minister, along with the First Ministers, is a shocking and shameless abuse of civil service impartiality and a clear breach of the Executive’s own rules on the pre-election period. To announce hundreds of millions in spending allocations three days from an election, while acknowledging that the funding is at risk of not being confirmed by the Treasury, is anything but routine business as the Minister has cynically claimed. Indeed, the text of the Minster’s own statement acknowledges the significant risks associated with the announcement being made – but she and her colleagues pressed on regardless in the desperate hunt for pre-election publicity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Of course many of these allocations are welcome in themselves, but there would have been no issues if they had been announced on Friday morning, avoiding any suggestion of politicising the civil service. This cynical, shabby act of party politics risking undermining any shred of credibility the restored Stormont has – and offers a damning indictment of suggestions that the civil service has reformed itself to be more than a vehicle for Sinn Fein-DUP carve-ups.

However, Sinn Fein First Minister Michelle O’Neill defended this situation saying “Why should this wait?”.

She said “This is money that needs to be allocated to our departments, this is very much business as usual. And the Westminster election shouldn’t disrupt as much as we possibly can, our own business”.

DUP deputy First Minister Ms Little-Pengelly rejected the suggestion that the monitoring round should have been delayed. “Just like our health system can’t wait, our non-teaching education staff have waited too long, I think it’s really important that this is an executive that delivers and that means that we have to take action,” she said”, she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Executive agreed over £250million Resource and £50million Capital as part of the June 2024/25 monitoring.

This includes allocations of:

- £122million for the Department of Health to provide additional funding for vital services.

- £43.7million to the Department of Education for the Education Authority pay and grading Review and a further £44.5million – £29.5million of which will go towards pressures in the education system and £15million for capital works to improve the school estate.

- £35million to help address pressures across the justice system.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- £20million for the Department for Communities for New Build Social Housing and £10million towards discretionary support and the Supporting People programme, as well as for homelessness interventions.

The Health Minister welcomed the extra spending – but maintained it wasn’t enough and again refused to implement “catastrophic” cuts.

Mike Nesbitt said: “While this makes some contribution to reducing the deficit position facing the Health and Social Care system, a significant shortfall still remains.

“I am still not in a position to balance the Health budget without taking measures which would be regarded as having a catastrophic impact on services. I have repeatedly made clear I will not be sanctioning such measures”.