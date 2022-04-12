Stormont election: Candidates announced for Assembly poll

In East Antrim, 10 candidates will contesting the poll for the constituency’s five seats.

In alphabetical order, the candidates are; Mark Bailey (Green Party NI), Roy Beggs (UUP), Norman Boyd (TUV), Stewart Dickson (Alliance), Danny Donnelly (Alliance), David Hilditch (DUP), Gordon Lyons (DUP), Siobhán McAlister (SDLP), Oliver McMullan (Sinn Féin) and John Stewart (UUP).

In South Antrim, 12 candidates will be standing to be elected for the constituency’s five seats.

Voters go to the polls on May 5.

The candidates contesting the poll are; Steve Aiken (UUP), Róisín Bennett (Aontú), John Blair (Alliance), Pam Cameron (DUP), Trevor Clarke (DUP), Declan Kearney (Sinn Féin), Mel Lucas (TUV), Roisin Lynch (SDLP), Jerry Maguire (People Before Profit), Paul Michael (UUP), Andrew Moran (Independent) and Lesley Veronica (Green Party NI).

A total of 14 candidates are in the running to be elected for the five seats in South Antrim.

The candidates are; Phillip Brett (DUP), Julie Anne Corr Johnston (UUP), Fiona Ferguson (People Before Profit), Billy Hutchinson (Progressive Unionist Party), Gerry Kelly (Sinn Féin), Lily Kerr (Workers’ Party), Brian Kingston (DUP), Seán Mac Niocaill (Aontú), Nichola Mallon (SDLP), Nuala McAllister (Alliance), Ron McDowell (TUV), Carál Ní Chuilín (Sinn Féin), Mal O’Hara (Green Party NI) and Stafford Ward (Independent).

Voters will go to the polls across Nothern Ireland on May 5.