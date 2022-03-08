Stormont election: Lynch to stand in South Antrim

Announcing the selection of Cllr Lynch, SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood MP said: “I have known Roisin Lynch for years and she is the most genuine politician, full of integrity, hope and ambition for the people she represents.

“As a businesswoman, working with local charities and mental health groups or serving as chair of St Comgall’s GAA, Roisin Lynch is steeped in this community. She has what it takes to be a great MLA and I know she’s going to fight to put the people of South Antrim first.”

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cllr Lynch added: “Our communities are in crisis, they are dealing with huge price increases in everything from food to fuel, people face long waiting lists for urgent medical treatment, our education system is crumbling and the Executive has failed to provide support.

Cllr Lynch.

“I’ve been a business owner, I’m a mother and a grandmother and I know what challenges people are facing. Our people deserve a better brand of representative and I’m determined to give this area an MLA it can be proud of.”

Voters are due to go to the polls across Northern Ireland on May 5.