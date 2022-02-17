Stormont election: Sinn Fein candidates selected

Gerry Kelly and Carál Ní Chuilín will stand for the party in North Belfast.

Taking to Twitter following his selection, Mr Kelly said: “Proud to be selected to be a candidate for North Belfast in May’s Assembly Election, alongside Carál Ní Chuilín.

The party’s national chairperson, Declan Kearney, will contest the South Antrim constituency.

Gerry Kelly.

He said: “I’m proud to be selected again as Sinn Féin’s candidate for South Antrim in the coming Assembly election.”

Meanwhile, Causeway Coast and Glens councillor Oliver McMullan has been selected to stand in the East Antrim constituency.

Commenting in the selections, North Belfast MP John Finucane, Sinn Féin’s Director of Elections for the upcoming Assembly election, said: “On May 5 the most important election in a generation will take place.

“I am delighted to announce that Sinn Féin will be standing a total of 34 candidates, across all 18 constituencies in the Assembly election.

Carál Ní Chuilín.

“It is significant that over 50 per cent of Sinn Féin’s candidates are female. This election is about the future.”

Oliver McMullan.