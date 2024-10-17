Stormont scrutiny committee will send First Minister Michelle O'Neill questions in advance about SF scandal

At her last appearance in front of Stormont's executive office committee, First Minister Michelle O'Neill was accused of attempting to 'shield' her junior minister Aisling Reilly (left) from questioning on the Michael McMonagle case.

The committee charged with holding Northern Ireland’s First Ministers to account has decided to provide Michelle O’Neill, in advance, with the questions it intends to ask her about the recent series of scandals embroiling Sinn Fein.

MLAs will have to send questions they would like to ask the First Minister to Assembly officials by close of business on Friday – without any commitment that the First Minister will even appear.

Questions will then be “considered” by the Executive Office which is jointly led by Michelle O’Neill.

During a meeting of the Executive Office (TEO) committee, a Sinn Fein MLA claimed attempts to scrutinise Michelle O’Neill on child safeguarding issues within Sinn Fein were going into “circus territory”.

Questions over Sinn Fein’s handling of convicted paedophile Michael McMonagle have left a series of unanswered questions, and the committee’s handling of the First Minister’s evidence on the scandal – over a fortnight ago – was widely criticised. Since then the party has faced further questions on the matter, which MLAs have not had an opportunity to address with Ms O’Neill.

Subsequently, former SF senator Niall O Donnghaile revealed to the Irish News that he was the party member who stood down over sending “inappropriate” messages to a 17 year old – with questions then raised about why the party only told the public last December that he had stood down on health grounds. Police said safeguarding assessments and engagement with other statutory bodies were conducted at that time – and that no formal complaint from any person was received.

The idea to request the minister’s attendance, and send the questions in advance, was proposed by the DUP’s Brian Kingston at an Executive Office committee on Wednesday – and was accepted by all the MLAs present without going to a vote. It had been suggested by an Assembly official as a possible course of action.

Mr Kingston said he was mindful of timings, as even requesting Ms O’Neill’s attendance could already take weeks – and any decision to compel her could take even longer.

Most of the committee wants Ms O’Neill to attend at the earliest possible date. Mr Kingston said “the public is expecting us to seek clarification on matters and to do so in the shortest possible timescale”.

There is uncertainty about whether the committee can legally ask the First Minister to attend – and whether she can speak without her DUP counterpart Emma Little Pengelly also in attendance as it is a joint office.

An official told MLAs that formulating questions would give Stormont’s legal department “a better idea of the precise things that we want to ask because there’s a very specific rationale for inviting them [the ministers]. It has to be to do with their statutory functions, it can’t be other peripheral things”.

He added that once questioning starts “there might be development in that discussion”.

MLAs want to question the First Minister about her party’s handling of recent scandals involving child safeguarding.

Sinn Fein MLA Emma Sheerin, who sits on the committee, claimed that her leader had already answered all the questions and said “what you want to ask about is nothing to do with the ministry”.

Ms Sheerin appeared frustrated by other MLAs pursuing calling the First Minister and SF junior minister.

SDLP MLA Sinead McLaughlin said bringing the first minister in front of the Assembly is not “the most effective way to get to the bottom of some of these issues” – highlighting the inability of politicians to ask follow up questions at a recent Stormont discussion on the matter.

“I do believe it is important for this committee to understand the out-workings of what has gone on within Sinn Fein, because it’s important”. Emma Sheerin attempted to interject at this point, but the Foyle MLA continued: “With absolute total respect, we in this committee look at other organisations and compel them on their role and their duty on child safety and child abuse etc etc.

“And yet, the person who is leading this Executive Office has questions to answer. So it is absolutely, totally within the remit of this committee”.

SF’s Ms Sheerin responded “Michelle’s came to this committee, and she came to the chamber, and she answered in total – what? An hour’s worth of questions? So what questions are now being asked that are relevant to the work of this committee?”.

Independent East Londonderry MLA Claire Sugden said that the integrity of the office of first and deputy first minister – and child safeguarding – are very much within the committee’s remit.

The Sinn Fein MLA said: “Yeah. She’s already answered a load of questions around this. It’s been talked about at length. And it’s very obvious what’s happening here and that’s – by all means. I’m just saying we’re going into now maybe circus territory a wee bit”.

Claire Sugden responded: “I think you tell that to the general public”.

Committee chair Paula Bradshaw suggested a possible second meeting to allow more time to question the first minister, which an official said would be possible if the ministers were available.