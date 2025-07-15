Stormont's deputy First Minister defends the Northern Ireland economy - and questions Sinn Fein ministers' commitment to growing it

Northern Ireland's deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

The deputy First Minister says comments by Mary Lou McDonald that Northern Ireland is “not economically viable” raises questions for Sinn Fein ministers in the Executive.

Emma Little Pengelly also said the the economic plans outlined by First Minister Michelle O’Neill in London this week are economically illiterate and based on fantasy.

The DUP politician has questioned the Sinn Fein economy minister Caoimhe Archibald – and whether her party is working to build the economy or has “binned” it.

Speaking at the QUB Global Economic Forum on Tuesday, the deputy First Minister said she is “sick of some who constantly talk down Northern Ireland”.

“We are tasked with the responsibility and the honour of promoting this wonderful place with so much potential.

“We need champions for the Northern Ireland economy. We need champions who recognise the incredible heritage of this place, what has been achieved over recent decades particularly in advanced manufacturing and engineering, creative industries, cyber security and tech and agri sectors.

“Northern Ireland has attracted the highest levels of FDI for many years in the UK outside of the Greater London area. We have over 1500 international firms operating in NI. NI has one of the lowest levels of unemployment across the UK, and one of the highest educated and youngest workforces across these islands.

“Northern Ireland deserves champions to promote all that is great about Northern Ireland. Those who believe in the future of our economy and will work to realise it”.

Responding to an interview on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, where presenter Richard Madeley had described Northern Ireland as an economic basket case, the Lagan Valley MLA said that was far from the case – and that had been “recognised by the many economists and experts” in the Global Economic Forum.

“Our position has part of the UK, while having huge international access and appeal can truly elevate NI to new heights.

“The economic plans of Sinn Fein as outlined by Michelle O'Neill and Mary-Lou McDonald in London this week are based on vagueness and fantasy. It is economic illiteracy.

“Michelle O'Neill and SF Economy Minister Archibald need to be open with the public - are they working to promote our economy or have they simply binned it as economically unviable”, she said.

On the ITV programme on Monday, Mr Madeley asked the Sinn Fein leader why she was advocating for the Republic taking over Northern Ireland when it was “running at a loss”.

“Why do you want Northern Ireland still so badly? Because, economically, I think it’s fair to say it’s close to being a basket case at the moment…

“This country pays it a huge amount in terms of subsidies to Ulster – far more than we get back”, he said.

Ms McDonald blamed partition for Northern Ireland’s economic difficulties.

“It’s six counties of the historic nine-county province of Ulster, it’s cut off from its natural political, social and economic hinterland.

“Since the peace agreement was signed in 1998, the value of the all-Ireland economy has multiplied six-fold.

“The natural economic activity for a small island like Ireland is the entire island – it makes no sense to partition.”, the Sinn Fein President said.