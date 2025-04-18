Supreme Court sex ruling: Northern Ireland women can't be left in a legal 'limbo' between the UK and EU - Baroness Hoey

Baroness Kate Hoey.

​Women in Northern Ireland can’t be “left in limbo” because of uncertainty over how the Windsor Framework will impact a UK Supreme Court ruling excluding all men from women’s spaces, Baroness Kate Hoey says.

The former UK minister told the News Letter: “​The Supreme Court judgement is a watershed moment which will be welcomed widely by women across Northern Ireland”.

However, she raised concerns about whether it would be followed in Northern Ireland, given legal obligations – agreed by the UK government in the NI Protocol – that requires law here to keep pace with certain Brussels laws.

She singled out Stormont’s justice minister Naomi Long – saying that she must give her view on the matter, given her responsibility for prisons.

“It is absolutely crucial now that the Minister for Justice speaks out and clarifies her view to ensure that we are not going to be left under the ridiculous EU attitude to safe spaces for women.

“We cannot be left in this limbo once again, somewhere between the UK and EU”.

Neither the Department of Justice nor the Alliance Party have responded to News Letter questions on the UK Supreme Court’s judgement.

Baroness Hoey added: “The Secretary of State Hilary Benn must come out clearly and ensure that UK citizens in Northern Ireland are subject to the Supreme Court ruling”.

The News Letter asked the Northern Ireland Office if the government would ensure that the Windsor Framework does not inhibit the Supreme Court ruling on how sex is interpreted in law, applying to Northern Ireland.

A UK Government spokesperson said: “Article 2 of the Windsor Framework is a specific commitment to protect rights from diminution as a result of Brexit, which this judgment did not concern.

“Equal opportunities and anti-discrimination law remain devolved matters in Northern Ireland, and the extent of the Equality Act 2010 as set out in law remains unchanged.”

The News Letter had asked the Department of Justice a series of questions on the matter, which have gone unanswered. We asked if the minister is planning to take any action based on the Supreme Court ruling on sex-based rights in Great Britain and if so, what that is.

We also asked the if the justice minister Naomi Long will she ensure that the Department of Justice and its arms-length bodies – such as the PSNI – will treat men and women on the basis of their biological sex. At the time of going to print there had been no response.