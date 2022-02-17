Cllr Eoin Tennyson, who sits on Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council, said he received a call from a man this morning who told him he was ‘disgusting and sinful’ and that he (the caller) ‘didn’t want that sort of stuff in Portadown’.
Posting on Facebook Eoin, who is standing as a candidate for the NI Assembly in the Upper Bann constituency, said: “Just had a call from a lovely constituent advising that I’m ‘sinful’ and ‘disgusting’. This happens every time my name goes forward for election.
“No slur will deter me from championing equality. I’m confident the next Assembly will have more out LGBTQ+ MLAs than ever before.”
Cllr Tennyson said the phone call didn’t last long as he hung up. He said he hadn’t contacted the police but has kept the man’s phone number on record.
“While this sort of abuse doesn’t annoy me, it shouldn’t be a barrier to anyone in the LGBTQ+ community going into politics.
“It is unacceptable behaviour,” he said, adding: “It won’t deter me from doing my job.”
