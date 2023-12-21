The demand for social housing in Cookstown is continuing to rise each year - McGlone

SDLP MLA for Mid Ulster, Patsy McGlone, has warned that the need for social housing in Cookstown is continuing to rise year on year.

The Housing Executive recently released figures to the Mid Ulster MLA which stated that, at September 2023, there were a total of 391 applicants on the social housing waiting list for Cookstown, of which 255 were in Housing Stress. This compares to a total of 362 applicants waiting for social housing in Cookstown a year ago. In contrast, between the end of August 2022 and the beginning of September 2023 there were less than 45 allocations of social homes.

Mr McGlone said: “It is clear that whatever strategy has been followed on the provision of affordable housing it has failed.

“In that time just 15 new social housing units have been completed in the town, and only 20 more are currently programmed for completion between 2023 and 2026. All are in the general needs category.

“Meanwhile, according to the Housing Executive, the 5-year projected housing need for Cookstown, from 2022-27, is said to be 124 units in total.

“There has been a clear need for more affordable social housing in Cookstown over many years. Each application on the waiting list represents a family or individual currently in an inappropriate housing situation, and that list is likely to continue to grow.

“The SDLP warned the previous Communities Minister that her affordable housing plan was completely inadequate.

“I know that there are families in the Cookstown district who are continuing to live in overcrowded properties and people with disabilities are still in properties wholly

unsuitable to their needs.

“Many individuals and families have been waiting for years. They face an even longer wait and many will have already given up hope of finding a home of their own.