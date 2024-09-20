Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has described the decision by the British government to deny a public inquiry into the murders of Kevin and John McKearney and Charles and Teresa Fox as ‘outrageous and disgraceful’.

“The McKearney and Fox family have fought with immense courage and dignity for over 32 years to establish the full extent of what happened to their loved ones.

“The decision made by the British Secretary of State Hilary Benn to deny these families a public inquiry into the murder of their loved ones is outrageous and disgraceful.

"To date, the McKearney family has yet to even receive a death certificate for Mr McKearney, and the British Secretary of State is not forthcoming about how they will obtain one. This is utterly unacceptable.

Colm Gildernew MLA. Credit: Supplied

“The incoming British government entered office on a pledge to work with families on an agreed way forward and, akin to their predecessors, they have reneged on this promise, choosing to instead continue with the same-old British government policy to delay and deny truth and justice to families here.

"These families completely lack trust and confidence in the ICRIR. The only way to establish truth and justice is through an independent public inquiry. This was also the view of the coroner.

"If the British government is to even attempt to restore any faith with victims and families here, it must begin listening to their concerns fully, immediately repeal the shameful Legacy Act and finally put a stop to the cover up of the disgraceful role of their state agents in the north.”