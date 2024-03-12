The ecological crisis in Lough Neagh must be a priority for the Executive, says Mid Ulster MLA Patsy McGlone

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mr McGlone was speaking following the new Minister’s first appearance in front of the Assembly Committee for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs.

“I welcome the Minister’s commitment to addressing the ecological crisis in Lough Neagh as a year one priority for the Executive," he said.

"However, he cannot deliver on that commitment without investment in our waste-water infrastructure and he will need the agreement of his Executive colleagues to do that.

“I took the opportunity of the Minister’s first appearance at the Assembly Committee to question him on this. I highlighted the reluctance of the Minister for Infrastructure to commit in the Assembly to making the required capital investment in our waste-water infrastructure.

“The AERA Minister said that he has spoken to the Infrastructure Minister about his concerns about capital investment in waste-water infrastructure. I share Minister Muir’s view that the lack of investment is not only holding back housebuilding and economic development but contributing to pollution and having a very real consequence for Lough Neagh.

“As I have said before, the ecological crisis in Lough Neagh must be a priority for this Executive. Responsibility for dealing with it is shared between departments and it will need a united Executive approach.