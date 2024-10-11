First Minister Michelle O'Neill was accused of attempting to 'shield' her junior minister Aisling Reilly (left) from questioning on the Michael McMonagle case during a Stormont committee.

Chief among the questions left unaddressed by Sinn Fein over its handling of the Michael McMonagle scandal is when were the First Minister Michelle O’Neill and party president Mary Lou McDonald first made aware?

Made aware of the allegations – and crucially made aware of the fact that references had been given by the party to the now-convicted paedophile which allowed him to secure employment at the British Heart Foundation.

The self-styled First Minister for All’s party has not answered a single question which has been posed to it by the News Letter since this scandal began almost two weeks ago.

This week, we reported that McMonagle had been double jobbing at Stormont and Westminster. SF said nothing, only issuing a statement when asked questions on the story by the Irish News.

Here are some of the other questions the party of government has not answered:

- As Sinn Fein vice president and First Minister, how is it credible that Michelle O'Neill had no interest in the whereabouts of a former colleague facing such serious charges?

- Who exactly was involved in, or had knowledge of, the process to suspend Michael McMonagle - and was Sinn Fein's child safeguarding officer made aware of the allegations? If not, why not? And if so, what action did they take to ensure the party had fulfilled all its legal and moral responsibilities - rather than just offload the problem onto another employer?

- Which MLA(s) were responsible for Michael McMonagle's employment when he was suspended and when he left employment? [We later established this was Jemma Dolan, SF did not volunteer the information]

- Was McMonagle exclusively on the payroll of Michelle O'Neill and Jemma Dolan during the periods they employed him? [We later stablished he was not]

- Were any of the roles advertised?

- Are Michelle O'Neill and Jemma Dolan confident no Assembly rules have been broken by them in relation to how public money was used for Mr McMonagle's employment?

- Is the reality that neither Michelle O'Neill nor Jemma Dolan had any real role in McMonagle's employment?