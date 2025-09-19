​The new legacy proposals need ‘serious examination’, says the DUP leader Gavin Robinson

The DUP leader says the latest proposals to address the legacy of the Troubles require “serious examination” – but says its is regrettable that the plans were presented as a joint framework between the UK and Irish governments.

​Gavin Robinson said the proposals should have been the product of prior consultation and agreement with innocent victims and representatives of veterans – and criticised the government for “deferring” to Ireland.

The East Belfast MP also said there could be no lasting progress on legacy without truth from Dublin about its own role during the years of violence.

Earlier this week, the DUP leader said that the Labour government has behaved “outrageously” by allowing Dublin “dual control” of the process.

DUP leader Gavin Robinson speaks to reporters in Great Hall of Parliament Buildings, Belfast, after a meeting with Tanaiste Simon Harris, to discuss ongoing efforts to shape mechanisms for dealing with legacy issues in May this year. Pic: David Young/PA Wire

Responding to the joint announcement by Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn and the Irish deputy PM Simon Harris, Mr Robinson said the DUP “will engage constructively with these proposals and carefully scrutinise any legislation introduced to give them effect”.

He added: “Our guiding principles remain that everyone should be equal under, and equally subject to, the rule of law, every family deserves a full and fair investigation into the death of their loved one and that there should be appropriate safeguards against vexatious investigations.

“It is regrettable that today’s package is presented as a joint framework between the UK and Irish governments, rather than being the product of prior consultation and agreement with innocent victims and representatives of veterans. It is our view that the government should not be deferring to Dublin on the way in which Troubles’ crimes are investigated in Northern Ireland.

“It is right that the Irish state authorities cooperate fully with those structures, but this should not be not out political expediency. First and foremost, any practical outcome must serve the needs and interests of victims and their families.

“For twenty-five years the Irish government have wilfully failed to provide answers for innocent victims of terrorism and their families. In today’s statement, there is no acknowledgement of the pain or hurt this has caused. There is no apology the Irish state’s notorious refusal to extradite those suspected of perpetrating some of the worst terrorist atrocities of the Troubles. For many victims and survivors, it will be a case of ‘too little, too late’ and any clamour to embrace new legislative or financial commitments pledged by Dublin should be tempered by this reality.

“My thoughts today are also with the Omagh families, who continue to be denied a parallel investigation in the Republic of Ireland into the circumstances that led to the planning and transporting of the bomb used in that atrocity within that jurisdiction.

“This remains an injustice and one that is to the detriment not just to establishing truth of whether bombing could have been prevented, but to reconciliation more widely.’’