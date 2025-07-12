​The Orange Order’s Grand Master has hailed 'another momentous Twelfth' amid scorching temperatures across Northern Ireland

High temperatures and clear blue skies at the field in Lisburn on the Twelfth of July.

​The Orange Order’s Grand Master has hailed “another momentous Twelfth” after the annual Battle of the Boyne commemorations took place in blazing sunshine across Northern Ireland on Saturday.

The Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland (GOLI) held 18 events across the Province, with an Independent Loyal Orange Institution parade also taking place.

​The Grand Master of the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland, Most Wor. Bro. Edward Stevenson has hailed the Institution’s annual commemoration of the Battle of the Boyne as a “another momentous Twelfth.”

Celebrations were held at 18 venues across Northern Ireland, where thousands of Lodge members were accompanied by several hundred bands in parades watched by huge crowds of spectators.

Orange Order Grand Master Bro. Edward Stevenson.

He said: “We have been blessed with a great day, and I trust that all those taking part or attending our events had an enjoyable time with their family and friends. I am delighted that we have again witnessed a huge level of support with a great many tourists and visitors from across the UK and further afield in attendance.”

“Few events have the enduring attraction of the Twelfth. In this modern age, the scale of our annual celebrations remains a testament to the shared sense of community identity and cohesiveness of the Orange family.”

The Grand Master added: “ I wish to personally thank all those who have worked tirelessly behind the scenes for many months to ensure the Twelfth runs according to plan. We are grateful for the ongoing support of those who work on the day to keep us safe including the PSNI and other emergency services.”

He concluded, “We should be rightly proud of this unique cultural tradition, and we look forward to joining together again next year to celebrate the 2026 Twelfth.”

Northern Ireland recorded its warmest day in years on Saturday as the third heatwave of the summer peaked – with Magilligan recording 30C.

GOLI parades were held in: Augher, Ballymena, Belfast, Carnlough, Coagh, Coleraine, Cullybackey, Dromara, Dundonald, Dundrum, Glengormley, Keady, Kesh, Kilkeel, Lisburn, Maghera, Rasharkin, & Sixmilecross.