​Positive arguments for the Union have been laid out at a Together UK event in Belfast – with a positive assessment of the political landscape for unionists in any future border poll.

The event – which looked at the ‘myths, facts and opportunities’ in the debate about Northern Ireland’s future – heard from former DUP policy director Lee Reynolds and Liverpool University professor Pete Shirlow.

The pair offered their analysis of how unionists should attempt to win hearts and minds in a changing Northern Ireland.

​However, unionist divisions over the NI Protocol were unavoidable, with sharply contrasting views offered by Lord Paul Bew, who was introducing the event, and audience member and former UUP minister Dermot Nesbitt who lambasted recent unionist leadership, both governments and the EU over the deal.

Lord Bew began the event by saying that there is a crisis in unionism which needs to be declared – and that the evening’s two speakers had acknowledged it.

However, while acknowledging the passion of arguments by fellow peers in the Lords, who this week held a two-hour debate on the problems caused by the Windsor Framework, he also accused them of a “sore thumb” approach, and complaining about something that wasn’t going to change.

He said while the deal wasn’t “fair” there is no possibility of reopening the questions around the protocol, arguing that it is “a complete waste of time, it's over”.

He also claimed that the Northern Ireland public were “ill served” by media reporting of the issue.

Lee Reynolds addressing the Together UK event in Belfast's Queen's University.

Mr Reynolds, a former special advisor to DUP first minister Arlene Foster and Northern Ireland director for the Vote Leave campaign in the EU referendum, dissected voting data and argued that there are many positives for unionism in it.

He began his remarks by joking that the event “is not a safe space, there won't be one section of unionism who don't find something they don't like” in what he had to say.

Mr Reynolds argued that there are now three groups in the province – unionists, nationalists and centrists. He argued that there is potential for unionism among centrist voters, particularly in a border poll.

The former DUP man said they don't like and don't trust Sinn Fein and “utterly repudiate their violent past”, despite perhaps being willing to engage with republicans on societal issues.

In contrast to often-expressed unionist views of centre ground voters, he believes that the plurality of these voters – who don’t align themselves to the traditional unionist of nationalist blocs – would vote with unionists in a referendum.

Mr Reynolds said, however, that while ‘referendum unionism’ is in a good place, political unionism isn't – and the movement needs “non-party campaign vehicles”.

Prof Shirlow said that while many voters would back remaining in the UK in a border poll, they found unionist political parties “toxic”.

Mr Nesbitt, who was in the audience, said as a moderate unionist he was “livid” – and accused the governments of breaching the Belfast Agreement over the protocol.