Tory call for civil service probe into Sue Gray Casement Park allegations

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer's chief of staff Sue Gray has faced scrutiny over allegations in The Times newspaper that she "subverted" cabinet by pushing for funding for the beleaguered Casement Park stadium project. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

The Tories have called for the UK’s top civil servant to investigate the Labour chief of staff Sue Gray over newspaper allegations that she attempted to “subvert” cabinet ministers over Casement Park.

The Times on Wednesday carried a number of allegations about Sue Gray’s involvement in discussions over the troubled GAA stadium project – including the claim that she angered ministers by “personally dominating” negotiations.

Number 10 officials say they “don’t recognise” the reporting in the newspaper and say that discussions about Casement Park remain ongoing and will follow the usual government processes.Now, the Daily Telegraph has reported that John Glen, the shadow Cabinet Office minister, has written to the Cabinet Secretary about the matter.

He told Simon Case that the reports of Ms Gray’s conduct had raised concerns about “the ethics and integrity of the Labour Government’s special advisers”.

Mr Glen said that the report raised “serious concerns” over her conduct, adding: “It should be the case that advisers advise, ministers decide. What is happening in No 10?”He said: “In light of these reports and the extant ethical codes, I would ask that you investigate the conduct and actions of Sue Gray.”According to the Telegraph he argued that the Cabinet Secretary should conduct the investigation into Ms Gray because “there is no senior special adviser to investigate her”.Mr Glen added: “At the very start of this administration, I am concerned that constitutional guardrails are already being dismantled, raising broader concerns about the ethics and integrity of the Labour Government’s special advisers moving forward.”

Speaking to the BBC on Wednesday, NI Secretary of State Hilary Benn said he didn’t know where the allegations came from. “I'm not going to offer a running commentary on who's doing what, when and where. What I'm setting out as the government's position, which is we are looking at what can be done bearing in mind these two significant constraints: cost and time”.

It is understood that despite the claims no new public money has been spent.