Tory policies continue to pile on the pain as inflation pushes families to the brink – Gildernew

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew said today that workers and families continue to be punished by calamitous economic decisions made by successive Tory governments and the fall-out from Brexit.
By Stanley Campbell
Published 20th Jul 2023, 11:49 BST
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 11:49 BST

The party’s finance spokesperson was speaking after the publication today of the latest inflation figures.

Mr Gildernew said: "The 8% inflation rate continues to push families to the brink. Wages have simply not kept pace with inflation and families remain under severe pressure as the cost of food has risen by 17.9% over the last year whereas wages fell in real terms.

“The inflationary increase on mortgage repayments will also hit families with yet another increase expected before the end of July.

Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA Colm Gildernew. Credit: Sinn FéinFermanagh and South Tyrone MLA Colm Gildernew. Credit: Sinn Féin
“We have called out the British Government for allowing banks to increase mortgage rates while refusing to increase savings rates to the same degree.

People are being punished as a direct result of calamitous economic decisions by successive Tory governments, whether it was Liz Truss's disastrous economic policies or the fallout from Brexit.”

