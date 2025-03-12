Trade problems won't be addressed while Northern Ireland is in EU plant health area - industry body
The Horticultural Trades Association (HTA) welcomed the “sentiment” behind the Windsor Framework but said the “gulf between the headlines and the the commercial reality” for businesses is “quite significant”.
The group was giving evidence to a Westminster committee examining the Windsor Framework and upcoming changes to ‘green lane’ arrangements at Northern Irish ports. Under post-Brexit arrangements, NI remains in the EU single market for goods.
Jennifer Pheasey, the HTA’s Director of Public Affairs, said a step forward for horticultural businesses in the deal was the ability to trade seed potatoes from grower to grower – but pointed out that it does not cover grower to garden centre or consumer sales. The framework created the Northern Ireland Plant Health Label (NIPHL) scheme – which aimed to provide growers and traders with the option to move plant products from Great Britain to Northern Ireland without requiring a Phytosanitary Certificate.
However, Jennifer Pheasey told MPs that NIPHL did provide some “administrative easements” – but only if businesses can guarantee that products will not move into the Republic of Ireland.
Speaking after the session, Jennifer Pheasey said: “Resuming trade into Northern Ireland is of enormous importance to many HTA members, many of whom have seen an almost complete cessation of trade into Northern Ireland as Northern Irish businesses have found it difficult, if not impossible, to buy from their regular GB-based suppliers.
“These barriers are impacting both the industry and consumers.
“The HTA welcomes being a lead part of the Horticultural Working Group and continues to engage with government and policymakers to explore routes to ease trade routes within the current legal frameworks.
“Being invited to give evidence today is a positive sign that our concerns are being taken seriously”, the HTA director said.