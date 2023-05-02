Traditional Unionist Voice has nominated five 'TUV-No Sea Border' candidates to contest this month’s local government election for district electoral areas (DEA) across Antrim and Newtownabbey borough.

Jonathan Campbell will be standing in the Dunsilly DEA, Trevor Mawhinney has been announced as the party’s candidate in Three Mile Water DEA, Mel Lucas will be contesting the election in the Ballyclare DEA, Norman Boyd has been selected for the Macedon DEA and Richard Shields will be on the ballot for the Antrim DEA.

TUV’s last repesentative on Antrim and Newtownabbey Council, David Hollis, lost his seat in the 2019 election.

The party’s candidates will be apearing on ballots across the province with ‘No Sea Border’ alongside their names in opposition to the post-Brexit conditions and the Irish Sea Border.

The party's candidates pictured at Mossley Mill.

A total of 68 candidates will be standing across Antrim and Newtownabbey’s seven DEAs. The local authority is made up of 40 elected members.

