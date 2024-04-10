TUV Bannside councillor and party treasurer Timothy Gaston has rejected DUP claims that the party is the “last line of defence of the Union”.

The North Antrim MP also warned that other unionists running against the DUP in certain constituencies could split the unionist vote and allow Sinn Fein or the Alliance Party to take the seat – echoing comments by his party leader Gavin Robinson earlier this week. ​​

Mr Paisley told the BBC: "My party is last line of defence for the union, no other unionist party coming behind is going to save the union, no other unionist party can win seats at Westminster”.

TUV Bannside councillor and party treasurer Timothy Gaston told the News Letter: “As for the laughable claim that the DUP are the ‘last line of defence of the Union’ one need hardly bother responding.

“Unionism is thankfully much stronger and broader than the DUP which is, as the record of the MP for North Antrim shows, beset by scandal and stories which damage the cause of Unionism.

“Having sought Unionist unity on a common platform with the DUP only to have the idea dismissed out of hand and then to see the basis for unity binned as they sold out of the Protocol, TUV forged an alliance with Reform UK.

“Our UK wide vision for the Union is in stark contrast to those who arrogantly claim that the only option Unionists should be offered is the DUP which has, as Ann Widdecombe recently pointed out, ‘ratted and effectively surrendered Northern Ireland to the EU’”.

The perennial debate about who is splitting the unionist vote has been intensifying in recent weeks, since the TUV announced its pact with Reform UK for the upcoming general election. The alliance has said it will stand across Northern Ireland to give voters a choice after the DUP decided to return to Stormont without the removal of the protocol.