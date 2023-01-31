TUV representative and Moyola council candidate Glenn Moore has said Mid Ulster Council's decision not to run any events to mark the coronation of King Charles is a "calculated snub" to the minority community in the district.

He said: "This is a council which has no end of ratepayer’s money to squander on Irish language street signs in areas where they are not wanted and is always happy to spend the money of ratepayers to promote nationalist causes. Yet not a penny can be found to celebrate the first coronation in 70 years.

“This is a scandalous state of affairs which will leave Unionists feeling yet more isolated from a council which they already feel does not represent them and increasingly seems to make decisions which only antagonises them.

“On May 18 Unionists will have the opportunity to come out and vote for strong TUV representation who will fight the corner of our people and resist the efforts of Sinn Fein/IRA to eradicate our identity.”