TUV has announced a line-up of three candidates to fight the council elections in Mid Ulster.

Glenn Moore who fought the Assembly election for the party last year and polled over 3,800 votes will contest Moyola while Raymond Love will stand in Magherafelt and James Artt in Carntogher.

Commenting on the line-up Mr Moore said: “TUV aims to build on the strong platform we established last year when we emerged as the second largest Unionist party in Mid Ulster.

"We will be offering people across the council area the opportunity to vote for strong, dependable Unionism which won't roll over. Having lead the fight against the Protocol people know and appreciate where TUV stands.

TUV candidate Glenn Moore.

"We are looking forward to the campaign and establishing a presence on a Council which is notorious throughout Northern Ireland for it's contempt for the concerns and needs of the Unionist community”.

Mr Moore added: “I have lived all my life in Tobermore, am recently married and have two children. From an early age I have been involved in the band scene and I'm currently a member of Dunamoney flute.

"I am also a member of Tobermore New Standard LOL 684 and currently holding office in ABOD Tobermore Walker Club. I have always had a keen interest within our community and I am a committee member of Tobermore Community Projects. As a unionist with a young family I can see first hand the difficulties faced within our community and the lack of representation on local issues.”

Magherafelt candidate Raymond Love said: “I have a passion for helping my community and have been involved in volunteer work for almost 20 years.

TUV candidate James Artt.

"Many people will know me from the marching band scene where I have played a central role in the leadership of Dunamoney Flute Band from Magherafelt for most of my adult life. This has been extremely fulfilling for me and also led me into the Loyal Orders where I am currently an officer in my own private Lodge.

“Having been a member of the Orange Order for approximately 10 years I also decided to keep with family traditions and join my father in the Royal Black Preceptory.

“I am currently active on the committee of a local neighbourhood partnership and am the past chairman of the tennant scrutiny panel of the Northern Ireland Housing Executive.

Carntogher candidate James Artt said: “I have always lived in the area and having recently married to my wife Charlotte we have now set up a new home. I have always had a keen interest in politics and have been a member of TUV since 2014.

TUV candidate Raymond Love.

“I grew up in the Magherafelt area and have worked in the Mid Ulster constituency ever since I left high school. I am fully aware of the skills shortage in not only our local community, but in Northern Ireland as a whole.

"Because of this I have a keen interest in developing relationships with local businesses to help close the gap. As a loyal Orangeman, Apprentice Boy and member of the Royal black Institution, holding office in each, I’ve always possessed a keen interest in our heritage and culture, resulting in a strong understanding of how it brings about a sense of community within the local districts”.