Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council has outlined changes to its services over the July holiday period.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bins due on Monday, July 14 will be collected on Saturday, July 19. Bins will be collected as normal on Tuesday 15 July.

The council’s recycling centres will be closed on Saturday, July 12 and Monday, July 14. They will open as normal on Tuesday, July 15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Council offices will be closed on Saturday, July 12 and Monday, July 14.

ABC Borough Council has provided details of a change in its services over the July holiday period. Picture: National World

Community centres and town halls will be closed on Monday, July 14 and Tuesday, July 15.

FE McWilliam Gallery & Studio will be closed on Saturday, July 12.

Armagh County Museum willbe closed on Saturday, July 12 and Monday, July 14.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Market Place Theatre will be closed on Saturday, July 12 to Tuesday, July 15 inclusive.

Navan Centre and Fort is open on Saturday, July 12, Sunday, July 13 and Tuesday, July 15.

The Shambles Market, Armagh is closed on Tuesday, July 15.

Banbridge Leisure Centre, Orchard Leisure Centre and South Lake Leisure Centre will be open on Friday, July 11 (9.00am-5.00pm); closed on Saturday, July 12 and Sunday, July 13; open on Monday, July 14 and Tuesday, July 15 (9.00am-5.00pm).

The following facilities are open on Friday, July 11 (9.00am-5.00pm) and closed Saturday, July 12 to Tuesday, July 15 inclusive: Dromore Community Centre, Gilford Community Centre, Keady Recreation Centre, Rathfriland Community Centre, Richhill Recreation Centre, Tandragee Recreation Centre.

The following facilties are open on Friday, July 11 (9.00am-5.00pm) and closed Saturday, July 12 to Sunday, July 20 inclusive: Ardmore Recreation Centre, Cathedral Road Recreation Centre.