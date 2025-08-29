UK internal market 'fracturing before our eyes' under 'economic noose' of Windsor Framework - DUP MP

DUP MP Carla Lockhart has invited senior government officials from London for a meeting with local businesses impacted by the Windsor Framework.

The “economic noose” of the Windsor Framework is causing the UK’s internal market to fracture – with businesses pulling out of Northern Ireland “rather than drown in red tape”, a DUP MP has said.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart made the comments as she announced a visit to the area by senior government officials from London.

Civil servants from the Cabinet Office, DEFRA and HMRC will meet local businesses to hear concerns about the impact of the post-Brexit trading arrangements on trade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The DUP MP says the meeting follows sustained problems for firms importing used agricultural machinery from Great Britain to Northern Ireland, and is “an opportunity to put front- line evidence directly in front of top civil servants”.

Carla Lockhart said: “The Windsor Framework and the Protocol arrangements that underpin it are not abstract policy. They are a daily problem for businesses located in Upper Bann and right across Northern Ireland.

“I have called it what it is before, a bureaucratic burden, a constitutional compromise, and an economic noose, and nothing I’ve heard from government since has disproved that. Officials are coming from London at my request because the reality on the ground can no longer be shrugged off.

“If you research it, you’ll see the evidence: the Federation of Small Businesses has documented widespread disruption, with a majority of GB–NI traders reporting moderate to significant challenges, and over a third ceasing trade rather than drown in red tape. That is not friction at the margins that is the UK internal market fracturing before our eyes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The MP added: “My meeting is about taking the unvarnished truth directly to the people who work on policies and procedures: the real problems, the real impact, and practical solutions.

“We will focus on the parcels border, where new customs requirements have been biting and costing; on agri-food and horticulture; on used farm and forestry machinery which has become a byword for needless bureaucracy; and on manufacturing and the car industry, where supply chains are being throttled by compliance theatre.”