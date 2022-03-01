Evija Kapeljuha, whose parents live in Portadown, says she wants to do what she can to help those who have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded one week ago.

Evija says she is worried about family and friends at home and wants to do what she can in the crisis.

Kristy Gray, of Satira Morgan in Portadown’s West Street, says she is also overwhelmed at the generosity of local people.

Sitting amongst just a small proportion of the donations to the Sitara Morgan Ukraine Emergency Appeal are, Kaisa Simpson, shop manager, and Kristy Gray, shop owner. INPT09-214.

She put the word out she was gathering essentials to take to the Ukrainian/Polish border and her shop has been stacked full of goods.

“We had to get extra storage space which was kindly given to us for free,” said Kristy.

She revealed that she has a Polish girl working for her who is currently visiting her homeland. “It is close to the Ukraine border and she said there are lots of refugees arriving in her village,” said Kristy.

“We wanted to help so we asked people for things like toiletries, nappies, dry food, warm clothes etc and we have had to do several runs to the storage area as we ran out of room in the shop,” said Kristy, whose Dad is former Upper Bann MP David Simpson.

She added that a Polish lorry driver who works at her family’s meat factory will be taking the goods to the Ukraine border with Poland.

Items needed are pain killers, bandages, plasters, toiletries, warm clothing for children, blankets, bedding, towels, ready to eat food, tea, coffee, sugar and dried food.

Hope Charity Shop, 99 Union St, Lurgan: have been working directly with people in southern Ukraine for 24 years.

They are currently accepting financial donations and donations of furniture and clothing which will be sold to raise funds for ongoing support of the people there. Contact 028 3834 5928.

Local haulage firm Derry Bros Shipping and Derry Bros Customs Clearance are organising an emergency collection of essential goods to be shipped from Ireland to a distribution centre close to the Ukrainian border in Poland. Smith Vehicle Solutions have a lorry leaving on 14th March 2022.

They need the following items: Children’s clothes, Nappies, Anti-septic Creams, Wet wipes, Milton tablet’s or equivalent. Toothpaste/soap/toothbrushes, Sanitary items for women. Women’s underwear (new), Washing up powder (small boxes). Colouring pencils and books, Dry food (lentils,buckwheat, stockcubes, dried veg etc). Plastic plates, bowls and cutlery, tinned meat and fish. Shampoos (please wrap in cling film or sealed container) , Paracetamol, Ibuprofen

Also a small contents list if possible in English or Polish taped to the boxes so it can be allocated as quickly as possible.

Drop off point is Derry Bros Shipping / Derry Bros Customs Clearance 130 Cloveneden Road, Loughgall, Co Armagh BT61 8LE Time: 08:00 – 20:00 For Access through gate please contact +44 28 8778 4949.

Also in Lurgan Marc Fegan Bespoke Estate Agents in William Street with Danann Crafts will be acting as collection points to send support to Ukraine

Marc Fegan’s office will be a collection point for donations when @DanannCrafts is closed on Mondays and Wednesday from 9.30am to 5.30pm.

