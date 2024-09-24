Ulster Unionists oppose budget - and question Finance Minister's reliance on government's £500m promise

Steve Aiken has questioned assurances given by the government on public finances.

The Ulster Unionist Party has made clear it will continue to oppose Stormont’s budget – and questioned the Finance Minister’s reliance on assurances from the government about an additional half a billion pounds of funding.

The party’s finance spokesperson, Steve Aiken reaffirmed the party’s position by opposing the latest stage of the Budget Bill on Tuesday.

Speaking in the Assembly, Dr. Aiken said the party has consistently pointed out that it is “insufficient to cover the critical requirements for our health service” – and that the current proposals mean a real-terms cut in resources for health.

The other Executive parties have accused the party of not accepting collective responsibility – and argue that all departments are facing difficult financial decisions.

“While we welcome the additional funding that came in the June/July monitoring round, it was still far short of what is required to deal with the critical challenges that we face.

“This was also before the draft Programme for Government was published.

“We are aware of the negotiations between the departments & Finance Minister. But again, there is no acknowledgment of the level of need and prioritisation that Health, and indeed, other hard-pressed services, like the PSNI, are under.

“However, as MLAs, we must all call into question the assurances from this government. 3 weeks ago, I attended a conference in Oxford and heard the Secretary of State wax lyrically about the benefits of major projects in Northern Ireland, powered by the City Deals amongst others. Alongside the Tanaiste, we had the famous reset emphasised.

“Less than a week later the City Deal was paused, then parts of it reinstated, and when the issue was raised by the Finance Minister, she was told to discuss it with the Chief Secretary of the Treasury - a discussion which I understand has yet to happen.

“It is our opinion, and should be of concern to others, that basing a budget on an additional £0.5Bn, on the assumption of assurances from a Treasury which will not engage on City Deals, must be suspect”, Mr Aiken claimed. Belfast and Londonderry city deals have gone ahead, with questions still hanging over NI’s two other deals.