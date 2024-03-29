Uncertainty over whether Sir Jeffrey Donaldson will continue in role as Lagan Valley MP

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Before the news of his resignation as party leader, there had already been speculation about whether the former DUP leader would run for his Westminster seat again in the upcoming UK general election.

There had been suggestions he would either go back into the Assembly and lead the party from Stormont – or that he may be poised to take a seat in the House of Lords.

The DUP have been asked if Sir Jeffrey intends to stand down as an MP.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson pictured at the count centre in Meadowbank Sports Arena, Magherafelt, as he held his Lagan Valley seat in the 2019 general election

In the event that he does stand down it would likely trigger a by-election, with no date for a general election yet announced – and a likelihood that it will be towards the end of the year.

Sir Jeffrey was elected to Stormont in the May 2022 Assembly election, in which Sinn Fein became the biggest party for the first time.

He was already the sitting MP for the Lagan Valley constituency, and as it was not possible for him to hold both roles, the current deputy First Minister Emma Little Pengelly was co-opted into the set won by her party leader.

At the time, he said: “I will continue as the Member of Parliament for Lagan Valley until the protocol issues are resolved.

“It is important that the protocol is replaced with new arrangements that respect Northern Ireland’s place within the United Kingdom and as the leader of Unionism that work is in London.

“In the interim period, I have asked Emma Little Pengelly to represent people in the Lagan Valley constituency at the Northern Ireland Assembly.

“Emma will be a first-class advocate for people and will work hard to advance the issues that matter to everyone in Lagan Valley.”

Ms Little Pengelly said her party leader has an “important task to complete in addressing the continued problem of the protocol”.

“This requires him to be in London and working closely with the UK Government,” she said.