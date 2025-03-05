Unionist parties raise defence, legacy and Irish Sea border ahead of Sir Keir Starmer's summit with Irish PM

DUP leader Gavin Robinson. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Unionist political parties have highlighted issues they believe should be at the centre of the relationship between the UK and Ireland – ahead of a key summit.

The Prime Minister was due to meet with the Irish premier in Liverpool on Wednesday evening for the first of a series of annual UK-Ireland summits. They were expected to agree what is being described as a “wide-ranging programme of new and enhanced strategic co-operation” between Ireland and the UK, to be taken forward by both governments through to 2030.

Speaking ahead of the meeting DUP Leader Gavin Robinson MP said his party wants to see a good relationship between the UK and Ireland.

“That is in everyone’s interests. With RoI depending on the UK for security, the relationship has never been more important. I want to see both countries working on matters of mutual concern, including at this time, legacy and the ongoing desire for an Irish inquiry into the Omagh bomb”, the East Belfast MP said.

Sir Keir Starmer and Taoiseach Micheal Martin co-hosted a reception on Wednesday evening, designed to celebrate cultural links between the UK and Ireland.

Ulster Unionist Steve Aiken said the international situation has “fundamentally changed” in the last week – and President Trump would be the focus of the conversation – including on how Ireland reacts, as part of the EU, to the impending tariff battle.

The South Antrim MLA told the News Letter: “Of equal import, is how Ireland, with its freeloading on defence and collective security now invests in protecting critical infrastructure, like sub sea cables and data centres, as well as contributing some (or all) of its Apple windfalls to our collective defence of the Ukraine.

“Closer to home, the PM will be seeking Irish help on the UK/EU reset. While our government has a strong hand to play, it still seems determined to put not upsetting the EU Commission above preventing the very real and growing trade diversion caused by the Irish Sea Border. Recognising that another Stormont Brake debacle could bring the NI Assembly down should be concentrating minds”.

“The British government also seems intent to emasculate the ICRIR. While denying that members of the investigation team are likely be removed to placate Dublin’s concerns, while Irish officials are telling everyone that is their intent, will just further undermine what limited faith the community have in the process. It would be too much to hope the PM would insist on the Irish making its intelligence files accessible to Sir Declan, but again the UK Government, especially the NIO, remain intent on rolling over on even their own initiative.

“It is good, despite these issues, that we have the leaders talking. As the previous certainties collapse, it’s perhaps time to enter into new, security & defence driven, all-Islands’ relationships. The all islands’ relationship is entering a new, and unsettling, dimension”.