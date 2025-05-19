Unionist parties say the Windsor Framework must go, despite the UK-EU deal easing Irish Sea border friction

DUP leader Gavin Robinson. (Photo by Kelvin Boyes /Press Eye)

Unionist politicians have reiterated their position that the Irish Sea border arrangements need to be removed, after the UK signed a deal with Brussels to follow EU rules to smooth the flow of trade.

DUP leader Gavin Robinson said that w​hile some progress has been made on trade and defence, the architecture of the Windsor Framework needs to go.

The TUV leader the deal still leaves the Irish Sea border in place and Northern Ireland “captured” by EU – while the UUP’s Steve Aiken said it is clear that the arrangements are “here to stay”.

The parties were responding to news that Great Britain will now follow EU rules on food standards, making it much easier for businesses there to sell into the European Union and Northern Ireland.

Jim Allister MP. (Pic: Freelance)

However, the Windsor Framework will continue to be implemented in the interim, and the structures which split the UK into two regulatory zones will remain.

Gavin Robinson said while his party “can recognize in superficial terms that there has been some progress made” it would look at the issue through the prism of how it assists Northern Ireland and its place in the UK.

He said the “architecture remaining in a way that leaves us in a distinctly different position from the rest of United Kingdom, is something that we cannot countenance in the long term”.

Jim Allister said the “surrender” of UK fishing waters for another 12 years to the EU is “the most vivid illustration of the government’s agenda to sabotage Brexit”.

He added: “The deal copper-fastens NI as EU territory. It is notable the SPS deal would be between EU and GB - simply because NI has already been captured by the EU.

He said that a number of key points undermine “the spin of diminishing the Irish Sea border”. Those included the fact the customs border and a “recently imposed and trade-stifling parcel border” remain – and the transfer of non-food goods from GB to NI is wholly untouched by the deal.

Steve Aiken said “no matter the NIO spin, the joint-communique clearly states that the Windsor Framework will continue to be given ‘full, timely and faithful’ implementation” – adding that “the Irish Sea Border is still here to stay”.