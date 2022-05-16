The seat fell vacant after the SDLP’s Nichola Mallon lost her North Belfast seat at Stormont.

John O’Dowd MLA said: “Officially signed in as the Infrastructure Minister.

“Sinn Féin is ready to form an Executive today, to work with others, and get on with the job of delivering for people on cost of living and the health service.

John O'Dowd

“The DUP’s boycott of the Executive must end.”

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood refused to nominate another MLA to fill the seat, saying that with his party’s reduced mandate, it was not entitled to take up a seat.

Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill said she was delighted to appoint Mr O’Dowd to the role to ‘provide stewardship of that department until a new executive is formed’.

