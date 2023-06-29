“For Northern Ireland’s abortion laws to be indoctrinated into children as acceptable will store up huge problems for the future,” says Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart

Speaking after a vote in Westminster on NIO proposals to introduce Relationship and Sexuality Education (RSE) in schools, Mrs Lockhart said this would be a backward move for NI.

-

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart.

-

Carla Lockhart said: “Northern Ireland has the most liberal abortion laws in these islands where babies can be aborted up to full term if they have a disability.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Such a frivolous approach to the life of an unborn baby sends a shiver down most spines. Northern Ireland used to be safest place in these islands for an unborn disabled child but now it is the most dangerous place.

"For Northern Ireland’s abortion laws to be indoctrinated into children as acceptable will store up huge problems for the future.