Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart slams new sex education plans which she claims may see abortion 'indoctrinated' in schools

“For Northern Ireland’s abortion laws to be indoctrinated into children as acceptable will store up huge problems for the future,” says Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart
By Carmel Robinson
Published 29th Jun 2023, 10:10 BST
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 10:10 BST

Speaking after a vote in Westminster on NIO proposals to introduce Relationship and Sexuality Education (RSE) in schools, Mrs Lockhart said this would be a backward move for NI.

-

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart.Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart.
Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart.
Carla Lockhart said: “Northern Ireland has the most liberal abortion laws in these islands where babies can be aborted up to full term if they have a disability.

"Such a frivolous approach to the life of an unborn baby sends a shiver down most spines. Northern Ireland used to be safest place in these islands for an unborn disabled child but now it is the most dangerous place.

"For Northern Ireland’s abortion laws to be indoctrinated into children as acceptable will store up huge problems for the future.

"Both lives always matter. Northern Ireland needs more life affirming laws rather than more abortion ideology pushed towards our children.”

Related topics:Carla LockhartNorthern IrelandNIO