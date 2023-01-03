Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart has said there is “a growing need for long-lasting solutions to the problems that have toxified Northern Ireland’s political and economic landscape for too long”.

In a New Year message, the DUP representative thanked the emergency and healthcare workers, along with those involved in retail, hospitality and other industries who worked throughout the festive break.

"Across the world, our armed forces – some from Upper Bann – continue their service of our nation. My thanks and respect grow year on year for the dedication of so many for keeping us safe, well, and catered for the whole year through.

"In the political sphere, we have left behind a tumultuous year, and enter 2023 with a growing need for serious and long-lasting solutions to the problems that have toxified our political and economic landscape for too long.

"Since 1998, the basis for the Stormont institutions has been cross-community consent. After Sinn Fein’s three-year boycott of the institutions, buoyed by the acquiescence of the SDLP and Alliance to their demands, Stormont was restored based on the New Decade, New Approach agreement, in which commitments were made by the Government to address the impact of the Protocol on the internal market of the United Kingdom.

"On this first week of 2023, we have neither cross-community consent for the return of Stormont, or a fulfilment of the Government’s commitment to restoring the integrity of the UK internal market. Until both these issues are addressed, the basis for stable devolution is non-existent. The onus is on the Government and the EU to deliver an agreement that allows Unionism to re-renter Stormont. They know what they must do and should knuckle down and get the deal done.

"Whilst Stormont remains in abeyance, the focus is on Westminster to deliver effective governance of Northern Ireland. Energy Bill Support Payments, now long past the timetable promised by the Government, will start to be delivered soon. This is welcome support, and alongside the Energy Price Cap, prove once again the benefits of being part of such a strong, resourced UK economy.

"Our heath service remains a national treasure, but like anything we hold dear we must nurture and care for it. We will all have been shocked by the reports of delays in ED’s, in ambulance response times, and access to GPs, not to mention waiting lists. Furthermore, we see our nurses who, as a last resort in their campaign for fair pay and safe staffing, have taken to the picket line.

"The National Health Service is nothing without its staff, and it is long overdue that the Government compromised on pay demands from unions and rewarded these heroes for their service. Significant investment, alongside reform, is also needed in primary care. A free at the point of delivery health care system is of no use if it is not delivered in a timely and fit for purpose way,” Carla Lockhart added.