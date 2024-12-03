UUP peer questions Republic of Ireland’s role in protecting undersea cables

Ulster Unionist peer Lord Rogan has pledged to table further Parliamentary Questions after a Government Minister failed to reveal how much UK taxpayers were having to pay to protect undersea cables in Irish waters from the threat of sabotage.

Speaking during Oral Questions in the House of Lords earlier today, Lord Rogan said: “According to experts, around 75% of transatlantic undersea cables in the northern hemisphere pass through or near Irish sea waters.

“However, as a country that spends around 0.2% of its GDP on security and defence, the Republic of Ireland does not possess anywhere near the capability to protect them.”

He asked Lord Vallance, the Minister of State for Science, Research and Innovation: “Has this job fallen to the United Kingdom Government and, if so, who is paying the bill?”

Responding, Lord Vallance – best known for his former role as Government Chief Scientific Adviser during the Covid pandemic - said any damage to cables was “something that’s done from land, but the ability to repair them is through an agreement with the commercial companies that pay into a fund that allows a ship to be on 24/7 standby to provide protection.”

He added: “That is paid for by the companies that put the cables in place.”

Speaking afterwards, Lord Rogan said he would be tabling follow-up Parliamentary Questions to try to establish how much UK taxpayers were having to pay in comparison with those from the Irish Republic.

He said: “Lord Vallance seems to be saying that the task of protecting the cables in a vast expanse of sea is being carried out by a single ship which, with respect, does not sound remotely credible.

“I accept that the strength of the Armed Forces in the Republic of Ireland bears no comparison with those of the United Kingdom.

“However, I would hope that the costs of protecting undersea cables in Irish waters are not being unduly born by UK taxpayers.

“I shall be tabling further questions and look forward to more illuminating responses than the reply I received from Lord Vallance.”